PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - A man led Providence police on a slow-speed chase after he stole a beer truck that was parked outside a liquor store Monday.

A second man followed the vehicle throwing pallettes and kegs off the back as it drove. The whole time, the truck’s lift gate was down and dragging along the pavement.

The impromptu booze cruise ended when the driver crashed into a pole with the lift-gate still open.

Greg Johnson said he was in his backyard when he heard sirens.

“I came out tentatively. I didn’t know if it was- somebody had a gun. It sounded intense. I heard a lot of commotion. A lot of sirens and there were at least 10 or 15 cop cars,” he said.

The scene quickly became a spectacle for onlookers are police surrounded the smashed-up beer truck.

“My son walked home from the bus stop, and he- he was like, ‘What is this, dad?’ and I said, ‘I think somebody tried to steal a beer truck.’ tough times. Maybe he needed to throw a party? I don’t know,” Johnson said.

Once the driver was arrested, the truck was taken away.

