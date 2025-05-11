NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A man has been arrested after allegedly hitting and killing a pedestrian in Nashua, New Hampshire.

Jason Fitzgerald, 52, is facing criminal charges in connection with the incident on Kinsley Street that left 58-year-old Kurt Boutin dead, according to police. Both are from Nashua.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

