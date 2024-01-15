BEDFORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A Manchester woman was taken into custody Monday after leading a state police trooper on a chase and eventually crashing on I-93 in New Hampshire, officials said.

The incident started around 8:45 a.m., according to state police, when a trooper stopped a car “for a number of violations” on F.E. Everett Turnpike South in Bedford.

When the trooper got out of his cruiser and approached, police said, the driver fled the area.

State police said the trooper pursued the vehicle, following it onto Raymond Wieczorek Drive before reversing direction and turning back onto F.E. Everett Turnpike North.

Police said the chase eventually led onto I-93 South and ended when the driver crashed on an offramp.

The driver, 31, was able to get out of her overturned car and was evaluated by EMS personnel, according to police. She was then arrested and charged with charges including reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, disobeying a police officer, operating a vehicle without an alcohol ignition interlock device, operating after suspension for DUI, operating a vehicle with a suspended registration and misuse of plate.

The driver was also given a defective equipment violation.

State police said the driver was released on bail ahead of her arraignment, currently scheduled for March 26.

Authorities have asked anyone who witnessed this crash to call New Hampshire State Police at (603) 223-4381 or reach out by email at Shane.P.Mason@dos.nh.gov.

