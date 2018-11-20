Driver arrested after slamming into parked cars during wild chase in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A driver was arrested after smashing into several parked cars during a wild police chase through the streets of Boston on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Officers on patrol in West Roxbury observed a Mercedes SUV strike a number of vehicles in the area of Centre Street before 2 p.m. and gave chase after the erratic driver, according to the Boston Police Department.

The chase came to a crashing end a short while later in Roslindale when the suspect barreled into a car that was pulling out of a driveway on Bexley Road.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, was taken into custody.

No injuries were reported during the incident, which neighbors described as a demolition derby.

“I heard the horn and then the bang hitting the back of my car,” said Allie Jones, whose car was hit. “It shook me up.”

One woman was backing out of her driveway when the suspect’s car plowed into her.

In a surveillance video, you can see the dark-colored Mercedes SUV turn onto Bexley Road with police in pursuit. Moments later, a swarm of officers arrives, taking down the suspect and placing him under arrest.

“I just heard the loud crash and a bunch of yelling and looked out and saw 12 police cars, about 24 police officers taking care of business,” said witness Nathan Wright.

Neighbors say it was like a scene out of a movie and are grateful no one was hurt.

“It’s a long haul from the Roche Bros. in West Roxbury. It’s a lot of road to be hurting people on,” Wright said.

It’s not clear how many cars were damaged in the chase.

No additional details were available.

An investigation is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)