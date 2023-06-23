CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 33-year-old man is facing charges after taking an SUV down a bus-only tunnel at Harvard Square and crashing it, according to authorities.

The MBTA Transit Police Department alleged the driver was intoxicated when he drove a GMC SUV into the lower bus tunnel around 12:30 a.m. on Friday and crashed into a pole.

According to the department, the suspect, who was later taken into custody, sustained a minor knee injury as a result.

No additional details were given.

