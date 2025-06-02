HYANNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver was arrested late Saturday night after a wild police chase in a stolen car ended in a crash on Cape Cod.

Police pursuing a vehicle reported stolen out of Marstons Mills spotted the car in Hyannis and gave chase, later finding it crashed in Hyannis, officials said.

The driver, who ran away from the scene of the crash in Barnstable, was located on a golf course early Sunday morning and arrested on several charges.

