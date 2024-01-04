HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Hopkinton man was arrested and charged Thursday after he allegedly hit two homes with a van while drunk, officials said.

Hopkinton Police Chief Joseph Bennett and Fire Chief Gary Daugherty in a joint statement said the incident happened near the intersection of Grove Street and Pleasant Street in Hopkinton shortly before 3 p.m.

Police soon responded and arrested Stephen Murphy, 52, close to the scene, according to Bennett and Daugherty.

Murphy was charged with operating under the influence of liquor (second offense) and driving to endanger. He was also charged with two counts of leaving the scene of a property damage crash after officials said he initially fled the area.

While there were no reported injuries, officials said one of the homes that was hit “suffered significant damage to a load-bearing wall.”

Fire crews worked to stabilize the home on Thursday afternoon and were continuing efforts as of Thursday night ahead of expected snowfall over the weekend, officials said.

Officials said one family was displaced as a result of this incident, adding that the family will be staying with other family members.

Murphy is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday in Framingham District Court.

Thursday’s incident drew an emergency response from neighboring communities including Westborough. Authorities one point also said Grove Street was shut down between its intersections with Hayden Rowe Street and Pleasant Street due to “fire department activities” while their response continued.

