Driver arrested following Beverly crash that seriously injured 2 pedestrians

BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver was arrested in Beverly Thursday night after they struck and seriously injured two pedestrians, police said.

Officers responding to a reported pedestrian crash at the intersection of Cabot and Pond streets arrested the driver, whose name was not released, according to Beverly Police Chief John LaLacheur.

The pedestrians suffered injuries that were serious but not considered life-threatening.

Anyone with information is urged to call Beverly police at 978-922-1212.

We had a pedestrian accident tonight on Cabot Street at Pond with 2 people struck. The injuries are serious but don’t appear to be life threatening. The driver was arrested at the scene. If there are any witnesses please call the station at 978-922-1212. Press release in AM. — Chief John LeLacheur (@ChiefLeLacheur) December 7, 2018

