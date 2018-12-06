Driver arrested following Beverly crash that seriously injured 2 pedestrians

BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver was arrested in Beverly Thursday night after they struck and seriously injured two pedestrians, police said.
Officers responding to a reported pedestrian crash at the intersection of Cabot and Pond streets arrested the driver, whose name was not released, according to Beverly Police Chief John LaLacheur.
The pedestrians suffered injuries that were serious but not considered life-threatening.
Anyone with information is urged to call Beverly police at 978-922-1212.
