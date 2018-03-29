Driver arrested for allegedly striking 3 police cruisers in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Mass. (WHDH) — An accused carjacker was in court Thursday for allegedly hitting three police cruisers while on a dangerous drive in Lawrence.

Police said Hector Rijo, 30, had carjacked a Ford Edge earlier this week. When an officer recognized the car early Thursday morning, Rijo allegedly drove off. Rijo allegedly struck three police officers before hitting a tree.

Two of the police officers in the struck cruisers were taken to the hospital. Both were treated and released.

Rijo is now being held without bail.

