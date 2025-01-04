BRENTWOOD, N.H. (WHDH) - A Brentwood, New Hampshire man is facing criminal charges in connection with a wild chase Friday night that caused an on-duty New Hampshire State trooper to be involved in a rollover crash, officials said.

A trooper patrolling Route 101 in Exeter spotted a 2018 Toyota Camry going 131 mph near Exit 11 around 11 p.m., according to New Hampshire State Police. When the trooper caught up to the man, later identified as Michael P. Holt, 56, he refused to stop and left the highway at Exit 9, where the trooper’s cruiser rolled over.

About 15 minutes later, troopers located the Toyota on Middle Road in Brentwood and the driver again failed to stop and the pursuit continued, police said. After continuing with deflated tires and driving eastbound in the westbound lanes, the driver lost control of the Toyota in the area of Exit 6 and went off the right shoulder before rolling over into the woods off the road.

Holt was arrested on three counts of felony reckless conduct and misdemeanor counts of disobeying an officer, aggravated driving under the influence of drugs or liquor, conduct after an accident, and criminal mischief.

He was held in preventative detention at the Rockingham County Jail pending an appearance in Brentwood District Court on Monday.

The trooper was transported by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries and was eventually discharged.

