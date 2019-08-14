Driver arrested for OUI after 3-vehicle crash involving ambulance in Beverly

BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver was arrested on an impaired driving charge after a three-vehicle crash involving an ambulance on Route 128 in Beverly on Wednesday, officials said.

Troopers responding to a reported crash involving an ambulance about 1:30 p.m. arrested one of the drivers for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, according to state police.

It is unclear whether there was a patient in the ambulance at the time.

No additional information was immediately released.

