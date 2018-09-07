Driver arrested in Cambridge hit-and-run that killed elderly woman pushing walker

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Pembroke woman will be arraigned Friday in connection with a deadly hit-and-run in Cambridge Thursday that killed an elderly woman who was pushing a wheeled walker, officials said.

Ashley Monturio, 41, of Pembroke, will be arraigned in Cambridge District Court on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident causing death in connection with the fatal hit-and-run that occurred about 12:30 p.m. in the area of 150 Erie St. in Cambridge, according to a joint statement issued by Cambridge police and the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

Officers responding to the driveway of the Cambridge Housing Authority building for a report of a crash involving a pedestrian found Romelia Gallardo, 80 of Cambridge, on the ground, according to the statement.

Gallardo, who was a resident of the Housing Authority, had been pushing a wheeled walker when she was struck by the driver of a white Infiniti QX 60 SUV.

Gallardo was transported to Cambridge Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Erie Street is a one-way street but residents say cars often speed down the road in the wrong direction.

The housing complex is a short distance from the campuses of MIT and Harvard.

