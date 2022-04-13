STONINGTON, CT. (WHDH) Law enforcement officials surrounded a pickup truck on a highway in Connecticut on Wednesday afternoon following a pursuit that started hours earlier in Massachusetts, authorities said.

Ian Grant, 36, of Dartmouth was arrested following a standoff on the side of Route 2 in North Stonington, Connecticut around 2 p.m. about an hour after his pickup truck went off the road and into the woodline, according to Mass. state police.

Massachusetts troopers initially started searching for a white Toyota Tacoma in the area of I-195 in Westport around 11 a.m. after a “possibly armed” man evaded cruisers that were chasing after him, according to state police. Troopers said they were trying to pull him over in connection with an outstanding felony warrant out of New Bedford District Court for assault and intimidation of a witness.

Grants home on Prospect Street in Dartmouth was also set ablaze earilier in the morning. The cause of which remains under investigation.

By 11:20 a.m. Grant had driven up over the median at troopers who had depolyed a tire deflation device. It was then that one or more officers fired their service weapons. Grant then allegedly struck two of the cruisers before continueing into oncoming traffic.

Not long after that, Grant’s white pickup was spotted again in Jamestown, R.I. and the chase began again on Route 1. Shortly before 1 p.m., state police announced that the suspect was being pursued on Route 78 west in Rhode Island.

The driver came to a stop near Frontage Road in Connecticut a short time later and officers set up a perimeter around the truck, according to state police. SKY7 HD flew over the scene where authorities pulled him out of the driver’s side window.

No injuries were reported.

Connecticut state police troopers said multiple weapons were found in the truck but declined to elaborate further.

Connecticut State Police say suspect wanted in Massachusetts is being held as a fugitive from justice…troopers say suspect was armed #7News pic.twitter.com/5khILUOTei — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) April 13, 2022

Suspect involved in Westport police chase with State Police is now in a standoff with police in Stonington Connecticut..SWAT teams have him surrounded #7News pic.twitter.com/mbVNedtt1F — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) April 13, 2022

The incident remains under investigation and the suspect is due in court on Thursday.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)