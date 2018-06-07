Driver arrested in connection to hit-and-run crash that killed elderly man in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A driver who police say fatally struck an elderly man Wednesday afternoon in a Boston crosswalk and kept going has been arrested.

Officers responding just before 1 p.m. to a report of a pedestrian struck in the area of 1316 Commonwealth Ave. found a man in the road.

The victim, a man in his 80s, was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, a police spokesman said.

The impact of the collision knocked the man out of his shoes and threw him into the air, according to investigators.

“The poor guy was in the crosswalk and someone took his life and fled,” Boston Police Commissioner William Evans said.

The driver of the Jeep that hit the man was located a short time later on Fidelis Way and the operator was taken in for questioning, according to Evans.

Following a lengthy investigation, police arrested 23-year-old Phocian Fitts shortly before 11 p.m. No charges have been announced.

Fitts’ mother told 7News that her son fled the scene because he was frightened.

“He told me that he ran and he was so scared,” she said.

The area was cordoned off with police tape for several hours as investigators canvassed the scene. It has since been reopened to traffic.

The names of the victim and driver have not been released.

The crash is under investigation.

