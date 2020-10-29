Driver arrested in crash that killed James White’s father

Florida police arrested a man in connection to the crash that killed Patriots running back James White’s father.

Daniel Chamblin, 32, of Cooper City turned himself into police in Broward County in connection to the car crash that killed Tyrone White on Sept. 20.

Chamblin was arrested on a warrant on Thursday, police said. He is expected to be arraigned on several charges Friday including, vehicular homicide, reckless driving and speeding at more than 95 miles per hour, according to court records.

White’s father was a Miami-Dade police captain who was killed in the accident. His mother was seriously injured and is now recovering at home.

