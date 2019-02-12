Driver arrested on 3rd OUI charge after Cohasset crash

COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - A Winthrop man is facing his third operating under the influence charge after police say he left the scene of a crash in Cohasset overnight.

Timothy S. Wilson, 36, was arrested following a single-car crash on North Main Street, according to Cohasset police.

Wilson will be arraigned Tuesday in Quincy District Court on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, third offense, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, and operating a motor vehicle without an ignition device.

