BOSTON (WHDH) - A driver has been arrested on drug charges after crashing into a Boston police cruiser in Dorchester early Tuesday morning and injuring two officers, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash in the area of Willowwood Street and Ballou Avenue around 1:45 a.m. found a police cruiser and another vehicle with significant damage.

Two officers sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to Boston police.

The other driver involved was arrested for violating auto laws, as well as on drug charges, police added.

Their name has not been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)