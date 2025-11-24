PELHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - A Lowell man is facing a driving under the influence charge after crashing into a utility pole in Pelham, New Hampshire late Saturday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash on 71 Simpson Mill Road around 11:30 p.m. determined Ismael Antonio Andujar Garcia, 29, had struck a telephone pole, according to Pelham police.

Garcia was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

