NORTH HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - A driver is facing an operating under the influence charge after a violent multi-vehicle crash in New Hampshire, state police said.

Troopers responding to a reported crash on I-95 southbound in North Hampton around 9:15 p.m. assisted those injured and worked to remove the large amount of debris from the highway, according to New Hampshire State Police.

A preliminary investigation suggests a 2020 Subaru Outback driven by Douglas McKay, 50, of Cape Neddick, Maine, crossed the median and struck a 2013 Honda Civic driven by a Salem, Massachusetts woman. Two other people were injured in other vehicles.

McKay was later arrested on charges of aggravated driving under the influence of drugs or liquor, reckless conduct, and vehicular assault.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Trooper Galvin at Stephen.M.Galvin@dos.nh.gov or Trooper Parker at Seth.W.Parker@dos.nh.gov or by

calling New Hampshire State Police Headquarters Communications Unit at (603) 223-4381.

NEWS RELEASE: MULTI-VEHICLE CRASH RESULTING IN ARREST



On June 17, 2023, at approximately 9:14 p.m., Troopers assigned to the #NHSP #TroopA Barracks responded to the report of a motor vehicle crash along I-95 South in the vicinity of mile marker 6.6 in the Town of North Hampton. pic.twitter.com/fDCEWjFpK8 — New Hampshire State Police (@NH_StatePolice) June 18, 2023

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)