Driver arrested on DUI, racing charges after 2 injured in Westwood rollover

WESTWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 19-year-old Norwood man is facing criminal charges after police say he was drugged behind the wheel while racing another driver, resulting in a serious crash, on Interstate 95 in Westwood early Friday morning.

Troopers responding to a reported crash about 5 a.m. determined that David Hector was racing his 2011 Chevrolet Malibu against a 19-year-old Dorchester man in a 2008 Hyundai when the Hyundai struck a 2001 Suzuki SUV, causing the Hyundai to roll over and crash, according to state police.

The driver of the Hyundai and his 17-year-old female passenger suffered serious injuries when they were ejected from the vehicle. They were both taken to Boston hospitals.

The driver of the Suzuki was taken to Faulkner Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Hector is expected to be arraigned Friday in Dedham District Court on charges including operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, racing a motor vehicle, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

