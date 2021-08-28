LYNNFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver has been arrested for operating under the influence after a rollover crash in Lynnfield early Saturday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported single-vehicle crash on Route 1 near near the Christmas Tree Shop around 12:30 a.m. found a Chevrolet van that had hit a pole, tearing wires to the ground. The door of the van was ripped off in the crash.

The downed wires caused a power outage at a nearby apartment complex, according to Lynnfield police.

The operator of the Chevrolet van wasn’t injured in the crash and was placed under arrest for operating under the influence of alcohol.

A second vehicle rear-ended a firetruck that was responding to the scene. No one was injured.

No additional information was immediately released.

