SPENCER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Southbridge man was impaired behind the wheel when he crashed into a house in Spencer, officials said.

Josh White, 26, was arrested on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs after hitting a house on Main Street.

No additional information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)