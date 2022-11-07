RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts State Police trooper is expected to recover after being rear-ended by a drunk driver in Randolph, according to officials.

An MSP spokesperson said it was 7:18 p.m. on Sunday when the trooper’s vehicle was struck on Route 93 north, between Routes 28 and 24. At the time, the cruiser had been in the roadway’s breakdown lane, conducting a stop on an unregistered sedan that was slated to be towed.

The 35-year-old trooper was inside the cruiser waiting for the tow truck when it was struck by a 2019 Jeep Cherokee. During the crash, the cruiser was pushed into the sedan, which had been operated by an 18-year-old woman from Fall River who was uninjured, according to State Police.

While the trooper was hurt in the crash, found fallen on the roadway after trying to exit his vehicle to check on the other drivers, officials said he was conscious and alert while being taken to Boston Medical Center. The driver of the Jeep, Thomas Feloney, 58, of Milton, had only minor lacerations and declined medical attention before he was arrested.

Feloney was placed under arrest after troopers responding to the crash engaged him in conversation, leading to them deciding to administer a sobriety test. According to the State Police spokesperson, all of the tests led officials to believe Feloney was “under the influence of alcohol.”

The charges he is now facing include:

OUI-Liquor

Operating with a Suspended or Revoked License

Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Driving at a Speed Greater than Reasonable

Marked lane and breakdown lane violations

Feloney was later taken to the State Police-Milton Barracks. He was held on $5,000 cash bail before his scheduled arraignment in Quincy District Court on Monday.

In an update, State Police said the injured trooper is now recovering at home after being treated at BMC.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)