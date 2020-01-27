Man arrested in connection with Boston hit-and-run crash

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A suspect believed to have been involved in a hit-and-run crash in Boston on Monday has been nabbed in Cambridge, police say.

Officers investigating the two-car crash near the intersection of North Grove and Cambridge streets around 4 p.m. watched the suspect, later identified as 32-year-old Imran Chitalwalla, flee the scene over the Longfellow Bridge and the victim take off after him, according to a release issued by the department.

Officers say the suspected vehicle was stopped outside Chicago Pizza on Massachusetts Avenue in Cambridge a short time later and Chitalwalla was temporarily taken into custody by state and local police.

Authorities said that he appeared to be operating under the influence and that he refused to hand over his license.

The victim said he struck her car and refused to exchange papers before taking off.

When Chitalwalla refused to stop, the victim decided to pursue him.

Both vehicles sustained only minor damage.

Boston police officials will be taking the suspect and towing the vehicle back into town.

Chitalwalla is facing charges of operating under the influence of alcohol, refusing to show hi license to an officer, and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in property damage.

He is due to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on Tuesday.

