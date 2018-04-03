Driver blamed for fatal Boston crash gets 7 years in prison

BOSTON (AP) – The Massachusetts man blamed for causing a shuttle van crash near Boston’s Logan Airport in 2016 that killed two visitors from Texas has been sentenced to seven years in prison.

The Salem News reported Monday that Steven Birenbaum pleaded guilty in February to two counts of manslaughter while driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Prosecutors say the 28-year-old Swampscott man was under the influence of alcohol, prescription medications and marijuana and driving about 80 miles per hour when he struck the rear of the van, which was heading for a hotel after picking up travelers from the airport in August 2016.

Two van passengers, 59-year-old Joseph Rodriguez and 47-year-old Sandra Arreola, both of El Paso, Texas, died. The van driver and two other passengers were injured.

