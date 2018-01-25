BURLINGTON, VT (WHDH) — A driver in Vermont is blaming a GPS after taking a dangerously wrong turn.

The driver allegedly followed directions from Waze right onto thin ice.

The ice cracked and the SUV sank to the bottom of Lake Champlain.

Everyone was okay; however, getting the SUV out from icy waters was no easy task.

The location of the SUV, right outside the Coast Guard station, made getting the vehicle out a priority.

“You wouldn’t want to leave things like that in the lake just for environmental reasons,” said Pierre Larocque, an underwater diver.

Police said no charges were filed because it’s not against Vermont law to drive onto ice-covered waterways.

