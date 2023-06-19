CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Chelsea are investigating after a driver crashed through a fence, hit several vehicles, and came to rest in the rear of a parking lot.

Crime scene tape was up near a Dunkin’ parking lot on Beacham Street and several vehicles in the area could be seen damaged.

Witnesses said a woman who was walking in the area was injured in the crash.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox