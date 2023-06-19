CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Chelsea are investigating after a driver crashed through a fence, hit several vehicles, and came to rest in the rear of a parking lot.

Crime scene tape was up near a Dunkin’ parking lot on Beacham Street and several vehicles in the area could be seen damaged.

Witnesses said a woman who was walking in the area was injured in the crash.

No additional information was immediately available.

