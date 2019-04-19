Driver charged after car with child passenger barrels into storefront of Brockton gas station

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 24-year-old woman is facing several charges after police say she crashed her car into the storefront of a Brockton gas station Thursday night with a man and a child in the backseat of her vehicle.

The driver, whose name has not been released, was charged with reckless operation of a motor vehicle, destruction of property valued above $1,200 and committing a marked lanes violation after losing control of her car on Belmont Street just after 10 p.m., Brockton police said.

The male passenger and his son who were in the backseat of the car allegedly exited the vehicle and fled before emergency crews arrived.

Panicked neighbor Donna Russano was sitting in her room when she heard a car horn screeching followed by a big bang.

She ran outside to see what happened and found a car partially inside the Belmont Street gas station.

“The car was in the building and there was woman sitting there with the fire truck and screaming,” Russano recalled.

The scene shocked Russano, who thought the crash involved multiple cars in the roadway.

“It sounded like it was in the road, it really did,” she said. “I thought it was numerous cars the way it sounded. It literally sounded, even my neighbor upstairs said, it sounded like it was in the street.”

Police say the driver suffered minor injuries and was transported to Good Samaritan Medical Center for treatment.

“I was just in shock. I just wanted to make sure no one was hurt really bad and needed help,” Russano said.

The building sustained serious damage and has since been boarded up.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)