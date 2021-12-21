WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver was charged with unlicensed operation after a crash involving an ambulance in Worcester on Tuesday, police said.

The crash on Chandler Street around 5:15 p.m. did not result in any injuries.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the ambulance was charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

No additional information was immediately available.

