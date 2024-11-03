METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver is facing criminal charges in connection with a violent crash on I-495 northbound in Methuen on Saturday that left two people dead and two people injured, officials announced.

Troopers responding to a reported crash found several people trapped in a heavily damaged pickup trick. One occupant, a 37-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. Another occupant, a 41-year-old man, was pronounced dead at Lawrence General Hospital. Two other occupants suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The other driver involved in the crash, Katrina Nguyen, 26, turned herself in at the Lawrence Police Department after leaving the scene of the crash. She is facing two counts of motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation, leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death, leaving the scene of a crash with personal injury, leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license.

She is expected to be arraigned Monday in Lawrence Superior Court.

The crash remains under investigation.

