NEWBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A New Bedford man was charged Tuesday in connection with the wrong-way crash that killed an Endicott College police sergeant in Newbury late Wednesday night, officials said.

Police believe Keoma Duarte, 40, was allegedly driving under the influence when his 2023 Tesla Model Y collided with Endicott Police Sgt. Jeremy Cole’s 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer on I-95 North, according to the Essex County District Attorney’s office.

Duarte’s Tesla was allegedly traveling southbound in the northbound lane when the crash happened just before midnight, the DA’s office said in a statement.

Cole, 49, of Exeter, N.H., was pronounced dead at the scene, while Duarte was airlifted to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston with serious injuries, the office said.

Endicott College President Steven DiSalvo said Cole worked on Endicott College’s campus for 15 years. He was remembered by friends and community members as a kind man. A vigil was held on campus Monday, with students calling Cole a “bright light” and someone they always felt safe with.

Investigators determined Duarte was initially traveling north on I-95 in Hampton, N.H. before driving into the parking lot of the NH Liquor & Wine Outlet, which was closed at the time, according to the New Hampshire State Police.

According to surveillance footage, he drove through the parking lot before leave at around 11:45 p.m., police said. Duarte was first seen by a state trooper less than a minute after getting on the highway in the wrong direction, police said.

Duarte was charged Tuesday with motor vehicle homicide while operating under the influence of liquor, operating recklessly, manslaughter, and motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation, the DA’s office said.

He also faces multiple civil driving infractions for driving in the wrong direction on a state highway, speeding, and marked lanes violation, the office said.

Duarte was arraigned virtually from his hospital bed.

Prosecutors said investigators found seven empty vodka nips in his car and that his blood alcohol level at the hospital was more than twice the legal limit.

“The hospital, on its own, had done a blood draw. Based on the medical records and the conversion, it was a .19,” said prosecutor James Gubitose.

Duarte pleaded not guilty to the charges Tuesday. He was ordered held on $500,000 cash bail and is due back in court later in the month.

The crash remains under investigation.

