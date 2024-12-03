NEWBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A New Bedford man was charged Tuesday in connection with the wrong-way crash that killed an Endicott College police sergeant in Newbury late Wednesday night, officials said.

Police believe Keoma Duarte, 40, was allegedly driving under the influence when his 2023 Tesla Model Y collided with Endicott Police Sgt. Jeremy Cole’s 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer on I-95 North, according to the Essex County District Attorney’s office.

Duarte’s Tesla was allegedly traveling southbound in the northbound lane when the crash happened just before midnight, the DA’s office said in a statement.

Cole, 49, of Exeter, N.H., was pronounced dead at the scene, while Duarte was airlifted to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston with serious injuries, the office said.

Endicott College President Steven DiSalvo said Cole worked on Endicott College’s campus for 15 years. He was remembered by friends and community members as a kind man. A vigil was held on campus Monday, with students calling Cole a “bright light” and someone they always felt safe with.

Duarte was charged Tuesday with motor vehicle homicide while operating under the influence of liquor, operating recklessly, manslaughter, and motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation, the office said.

He also faces multiple civil driving infractions for driving in the wrong direction on a state highway, speeding, and marked lanes violation, the office said.

Duarte was expected to be arraigned virtually in Newburyport District Court Tuesday. The crash remains under investigation.

