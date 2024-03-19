DRACUT, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver is facing multiple criminal charges in connection with a crash on the Lowell/Dracut line earlier this month.

Dracut police say the driver has been charged with negligent operation, speeding, and operating an uninsured and unregistered vehicle in connection with the March 8 crash that prompted a large emergency response.

Officials say the driver has since been released from the hospital and will be summonsed to court.

