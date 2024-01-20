SWANSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing criminal charges in connection with a wrong-way crash in Swansea on Thursday that left a man hospitalized with serious injuries, officials said.

Timothy Couturier, 53, of Swansea, is facing charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of liquor, resulting in serious bodily injury, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, and operating the wrong way on a state highway, according to Swansea Police Chief Marc Haslam.

Officers responding to a reported crash in the area of 147 Swansea Mall Drive around 8 p.m. determined Couturier was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes when he hit another vehicle head-on, police said.

The driver of the other vehicle involved remains hospitalized.

Couturier was arraigned Friday at his bed at Providence Hospital.

He is also facing a Fugitive from Justice charge in Rhode Island.

