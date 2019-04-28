GRAY, Maine (AP) — A pedestrian who was hit by a car in Maine has died, and the driver has been charged with drunken driving.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s department says 40-year-old Samantha Rinaldi, of Gray, died Saturday night at the hospital after being hit by a car in the town where she lived.

The driver, 58-year-old Jay Westra, of North Yarmouth, was arrested for operating under the influence of alcohol.

Police say his 11-year-old daughter was in the car.

It was unclear Sunday whether he has an attorney.

The crash remains under investigation.

