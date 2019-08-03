Driver charged with OUI after crashing into ambulance in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - State Police say the driver who is accused of crashing into an ambulance in Boston will be charged with Operating under the Influence, on Saturday.

The crash occurred near the Callahan Tunnel.

Investigators were inspecting the ambulance earlier Saturday morning.

The car that struck the ambulance has significant damage.

Additional details have not been released.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)