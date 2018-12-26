Driver charged with OUI after serious rollover crash in Hopkinton

HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver has been charged with operating under the influence of drugs serious rollover crash in Hopkinton injured a 77-year-old woman and forced emergency crews to shut down a road in Hopkinton on Wednesday.

Officers responding to a crash on Hayden Rowe Street about 12 p.m. found a pair of mangled SUVs, one of which had flipped on its roof, a photo tweeted by the Hopkinton Police Department showed.

Fire crews rescued a 77-year-old Londonderry, New Hampshire woman from one of the vehicles. She was taken to a local hospital with injuries that are described as “non-life-threatening.”

Police identified the driver of the other vehicle as Kim Lupien, 55 of Milford. Investigators say Lupien crossed the yellow line and struck a vehicle head-on. Lupien’s vehicle then flipped and landed on its roof, police say.

Authorities say Lupien was under the influence of narcotics and was taken to a local hospital. She has been charged with negligent operation and operating under the influence of drugs.

Police say the crash remains under investigation.

Traffic advisory- Hayden Rowe street closed temporarily due to accident. Seek alternate route pic.twitter.com/DciMkHv72x — Hopkintonpolice (@Hopkintonpolice) December 26, 2018

