MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A man from Milford is facing numerous charges, including OUI-Liquor and disturbing the peace, after allegedly striking a pedestrian and later resisting arrest, according to officials.

In a news release, the Milford Police Department said Kenneth Doyle was behind the wheel when the crash happened on Friday night.

His arrest came after police say multiple 911 calls reporting the collision came in around 9:30 p.m., prompting officers, firefighters and EMTs to respond.

Milford PD said emergency crews treated the person struck at the scene, and that the victim was flown to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester via LifeFlight.

Doyle was arrested and now faces at least 12 charges, including several related to vehicle alterations, as well as for allegedly threatening a police officer.

The initial charges included:

OUI, Liquor

OUI, Liquor Serious Injury and Negligent

Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Leaving the Scene of Property Damage

Altered Motor Vehicle Height

Tires Outside Fender

Modified Exhaust System to Increase Noise

Disorderly Conduct

Disturbing the Peace

Resisting Arrest

Threat to Commit a Crime

Witness Intimidation, Police Officer

Additional details on the crash itself, the condition of the victim, as well as where the incident occurred were not mentioned in the release.

