CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A man from Watertown is facing a number of charges after investigators say he crashed onto a property in Chelsea and hit a 14-year-old girl in a parking lot over the weekend.

Ceserino Borelli, 44, was ordered held on bail on Tuesday after being charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, and speeding.

Prosecutors say Borelli drove his car at a high rate of speed Sunday night, to a point where his vehicle went airborne, crashing into a fence and striking another car before hitting a teen in the parking lot of the RISE recreational marijuana facility on Beacham Street.

“Yeah, not guilty – I didn’t do any of that,” Borelli said in Chelsea District Court, where his defense claimed the incident was not his fault and that his vehicle had a mechanical issue.

“He has indicated that there was a malfunction with the car – he said that something happened with the front end and it just accelerated and the brakes weren’t working,” defense attorney Richard Barrett said in court. “This is truly an accident, your honor.”

Police said that when they first arrived at the scene, they also found Borelli laying on his back on the ground and initially thought he was the victim.

“He didn’t even know he hit somebody, your honor,” Barrett said during Tuesday’s arraignment. “He didn’t until he got out of the car, your honor, and he went into a, somewhat of a state of shock himself.”

The teenager’s father, who was with her at the time of the crash, previously said the 14-year-old is fighting for her life after being left in a coma.

“She’s in a coma in the hospital – she’s not doing well at all,” Teddy Tene told reporters on Monday. “Her lungs are bruised, her heart is bruised. She’s having a real hard time breathing right now.”

“She needs God and she needs prayer and she needs love,” Tene said. “She needs a whole lot of love.”

Borelli is scheduled to return to court on July 19 for a pre-trial hearing. He has also been ordered by a judge not to drive while the case against him is pending, and to stay in Massachusetts, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.

