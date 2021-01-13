HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver faces a citation after crashing into the back of a school bus that had students onboard in Hingham Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responding to a reported crash at the South Street train crossing around 3 p.m. learned that the school bus had stopped prior to the railroad tracks, as required by state law, when it was rear-ended by a car, according to Hingham police.

There were no reported injuries.

The driver of the car was cited for failure to use in stopping.

