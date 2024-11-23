Authorities are investigating a three-vehicle crash on Martha’s Vineyard on Saturday that left two people hospitalized.

Emergency crews responded to a reported crash on Beach Road around noon transported two operators to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, according to the Oaks Bluff Police Department.

One was issued a court summons on charges of following too close and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)