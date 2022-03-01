WESTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver is facing citations after the tractor-trailer they were operating plunged into the Charles River in Weston on Saturday.

The driver, whose name has not been released, was cited for excessive speed and marked lanes violation, state police announced Tuesday.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a tractor-trailer into the water near the ramp from Interstate 95 to the Massachusetts Turnpike just before 12 p.m. found the driver standing on top of the tractor-trailer in the Charles River, according to state police.

First responders had to rescue the driver, who cannot swim, state police said.

The driver was taken to Brigham and Women’s Hospital for an evaluation.

A preliminary investigation determined the tractor-trailer, which had been carrying U.S. mail, veered off the road and went down a long embankment into the Charles River.

U.S. Postal inspectors were notified.

An investigation remains ongoing to determine if any other charges are warranted.

