(WHDH) — A driver was issued a citation after an unsecured wooden board flew off the roof of his truck and smashed through the windshield of another vehicle.

The incident happened on Interstate 80 in Portage County, Ohio, on June 17, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Photos shared on Twitter showed the windshield of a blue sedan impaled by the long plank of wood, which appeared to miss the driver’s side seat by inches.

Load securement is important for the safety of everyone on the road. Fortunately, no one in this vehicle was injured when a board came through the windshield! This incident occurred June 17 on I-80 in Portage County. The at-fault driver was unaware he had lost part of his load. pic.twitter.com/a8FdIiXfOU — OSHP_NEOhio (@OSHP_NEOhio) June 21, 2021

“Load securement is important for the safety of everyone on the road. Fortunately, no one in this vehicle was injured when a board came through the windshield!” officials said in the tweet.

Officials added that the driver was unaware he had lost part of his load.

