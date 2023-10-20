A 22-year-old driver previously cited for a crash that killed a UMass Dartmouth student has officially been charged with negligent motor vehicle homicide, according to officials.

The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office announced that Danasia Sampson of Boston had been charged in connection with the death of 19-year-old Frank Petillo Jr.

Petillo Jr. was killed on April 6 after authorities said he was struck by a vehicle on Ring Road on campus. University police had found the New Jersey resident lying in the road and suffering from serious injuries before he was later pronounced dead at nearby St. Luke’s Hospital.

Sampson, also a student, was later cited for negligent motor vehicle homicide and was scheduled to appear for a clerk magistrate’s hearing to determine if a criminal charge would be issued.

According to the DA’s office, the clerk magistrate determined during the hearing on Thursday that probable cause did exist to formally charge the 22-year-old.

Authorities have not yet released a date for Sampson’s arraignment.

