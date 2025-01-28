BOSTON (WHDH) - A day after a bus crash on Route 1A in East Boston, the driver is being cited for negligent operation.

Boston police said an Academy shuttle bus with 18 passengers on board lost control and veered into a utility pole just after 5:30 a.m. Monday.

Five poles came tumbling down in a chain reaction. Two other vehicles were damaged and traffic was snarled for miles.

The northbound side of the highway was reopened Monday, while one lane on the southbound side was reopened Tuesday, police said.

The bus was seen heading southbound toward the Sumner Tunnel at the time of the crash.

Officers reported when the bus driver turned onto the road, she hit an SUV, causing its driver to crash into a guard rail.

She was cited Tuesday for negligent operation of a motor vehicle and failure to stay within marked lanes, Boston police said.

The officer investigating the incident has also applied to suspend her driver’s license with the Registry of Motor Vehicles.

Eversource said four electrical transformers were damaged in the crash, causing 1,100 customers to lose power and impacting local businesses.

Andrew Dorval works at Avis Auto Sales on Route 1A at Boardman Street, where Boston police were diverting southbound traffic into the adjoining neighborhood.

“We couldn’t turn into work this morning, it was pretty frustrating, so we’re all just behind on our schedules, trying to catch up,” Dorval said.

Police said the bus driver is not facing any citations.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)