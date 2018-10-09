Driver cited in crash that killed pedestrian in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) -

The driver allegedly responsible for hitting and killing a pedestrian in Cambridge last Friday has been cited.

Police cited a 54-year-old Methuen man for negligent operation in connection with operating the commercial dump truck that struck and killed 27-year-old Jie Zhao on Oct. 5.

The driver, whose name has not been released, reportedly remained on the scene following the fatal crash.

After a preliminary investigation, police say the driver was traveling on Putnam Avenue around 6:45 p.m. when he attempted to turn onto Magazine Street, first backing up his vehicle and striking the victim.

Zhao was pronounced dead on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and a court date has not been scheduled.

