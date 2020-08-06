Driver cited in crash that seriously injured 9-year-old rollerblader in Hingham

HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Scituate woman is facing numerous citations after she drove around stopped cars and struck a 9-year-old rollerblading across a crosswalk in Hingham on Wednesday evening, police said.

The 61-year-old driver, whose name has not been released, is slated to appear at Hingham District Court at a future date after being cited for negligent operation, failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk and marked lanes violation, according to Hingham police.

Officers responding to a report of a child struck by a vehicle in front of the Plymouth River School on High Street around 5:30 p.m. found the young boy suffering from serious injuries.

He was flown by Boston MedFlight to Massachusetts General Hospital, where his current condition has not been released.

An investigation showed that the victim and another 9-year-old boy had waited at the marked crosswalk to cross High Street after leaving the school.

Cars in both directions stopped at the crosswalk to allow the boys to cross but an SUV traveling eastbound on the roadway drove around the stopped cars by traveling in the oncoming lane when it hit one of the boys in the crosswalk, police said.

The second boy was not hit and the SUV stopped at the scene.

Police say a crosswalk warning sign is posted near the painted crosswalk.

An investigation remains ongoing.

