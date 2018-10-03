Driver cited in hit-and-run that injured Spencer building inspector

SPENCER, MASS. (WHDH) - The building inspector from Spencer was struck by a motor vehicle Wednesday by a hit-and-run driver, police say.

Officers responded to the area of 133 Main St. for reports of a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle about 11:28 a.m. found William Klansek getting treated for injuries suffered in the accident.

Klansek, who was on his way to meet with fire officials to inspect an eating establishment, was walking along Main Street when a vehicle exiting the parking lot at 133 Main St. struck him, police say.

According to police, Klansek was pushed into Route 9 and the motor vehicle continued along Route 9 toward Route 31.

Spencer Fire Chief Robert Parsons attended to Klansek until emergency personnel arrived.

Klansek was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries and has since been released, police say.

About 2:24 p.m., Anthony Demichelle, 18, contacted Spencer police and stated he was the operator of the motor vehicle that struck Klansek, according to police.

Demichele was cited for leaving the scene of a personal injury accident and failure to use care in starting/turning.

