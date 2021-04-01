Driver collides with Roxbury apartment building sending glass flying into man’s bedroom

A driver was on a collision course with an apartment building in Roxbury Thursday.

A driver behind the wheel of a BMW turned a corner onto Washington Street and lost control striking the building and shattering some windows.

A man in the downstairs bedroom was injured by flying glass and taken to a hospital to get checked out.

The force of the impact rattled a nearby building.

“I looked out my window and saw all of the police cars, so I didn’t really see anything but I heard it and felt it on the fourth floor of my building,” one person said.

The driver was allowed to leave the scene.

There has been no word yet on any charges or what may have caused the crash.

