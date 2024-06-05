BOSTON (WHDH) - A driver was considered “non-viable” after crashing off an overpass and bursting into flames in Boston Wednesday, police said.

The crash happened near 10 a.m.

In video, a car is seen engulfed in flames on the Exit 16 off-ramp from I-93 to Frontage Road. The car was upside down and debris was scattered along the roadway.

A Boston police spokesperson told 7NEWS the car crashed into a wall, went off the overpass and landed on the off-ramp.

